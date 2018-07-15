Everything Your Favorite Winter Olympians Have Accomplished After Their Medals

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
It's been about five months since the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Since that time, your favorite Olympians have been extremely busy, traveling the world, doing interviews and appearing on TV shows. So, in celebration of the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18, we're bringing you all the details on what athletes like Chloe Kim, Adam Rippon and Red Gerard have been up to since the end of the sporting event.
Kim, Rippon and Gerard all became fan favorites during the Olympics this year, so let's take a look at what they've accomplished after scoring their medals in February!
Adam Rippon: During the 2018 Winter Olympics, his first Olympic appearance, 28-year-old Rippon earned a bronze medal in the figure skating team event. Viewers quickly fell in love with Rippon during the Winter Games and the athlete went on to land a spot on season 26 of Dancing With the Stars months later.
For Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, Rippon was paired with professional dancer Jenna Johnson. The duo destroyed the competition throughout the season and went on to win the Mirror Ball Trophy at the end of May.
"I think when you continue to push yourself and step out of your comfort zone is when you have the best and most fulfilling experiences," he told E! News at the time.
Chloe Kim: At the age of 17, Kim made Olympic history this past February when she became the youngest woman to medal in snowboarding. The athlete earned the biggest score of the competition, 98.25, during the women's halfpipe event, earning a gold medal.
Since the sporting event, Kim has become one of the most popular athletes in the world, even her family is famous now! "My grandma was really stoked," she told E! News after the Winter Games. "Apparently my aunt played videos of me at the Olympics at their church and now she's just super popular. Everyone loves my grandma. She's getting asked for interviews by the Korean media and she's hyped. She's loving life."
Kim, who turned 18 in April, has also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On top of that, Kim is nominated for Best Female Athlete, Best Female Olympian and Best Female Action Sports Athlete at the 2018 ESPY Awards!
Red Gerard: After oversleeping, snowboarder Gerard became the first American to win a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics when he took the top spot in the men's slopestyle event. Gerard, who was just 17 at the time, also became the youngest American to earn an Olympic medal in snowboarding. Video of the teen's reaction to winning the gold—which included the words "holy f--k"—went viral and he quickly became an internet sensation.
After his win, Gerard flew to Los Angeles and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Since then, Gerard has turned 18 and he's nominated for an award at the 2018 ESPY Awards! He's up for Best Male Olympian at the upcoming ceremony.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir: Viewers fell even more in love with Canadian ice skating pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir during the 2018 Winter Olympics. The duo's chemistry on the ice even had fans hoping that they're a couple in real life.
After Virtue and Moir won gold in the ice dancing competition and in the team event during this year's Olympics, fans campaigned to get them on The Ellen Show. In March, the duo did appear on the talk show with Ellen DeGeneres, where they addressed romance rumors.
When asked if they're a couple, Virtue replied, "We are not, but we always say that that's a big compliment because what we portray on the ice is really important to us, and we love getting into character and we love telling a story. And a lot of the emotions we portray are universal themes that resonate with everyone. So the fact that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable."
But, according to social media, Virtue and Moir still spend a lot of time together off the ice. Back in May, Virtue posted a photo of the duo with another famous celeb from Canada, Drake!
Watch the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.