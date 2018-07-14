Taylor Swift Looks Shocked as Fans Get Engaged in Front of Her

Taylor Swift showcased her signature shocked face once again and played the "third wheel" as two fans got engaged in front of her at a recent meet and greet.

A man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend at the event, which took place backstage at one of the singer's Reputation tour concerts, and she said yes.

"They walk into the meet and greet and he says, 'We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour' and then..... #thirdwheel," Swift wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a slideshow of photos of her witnessing the proposal.

In 2017, Kelly Clarkson had witnessed a fan's proposal to his boyfriend at her own meet and greet, which she helped arrange.