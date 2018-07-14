Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande His Pendant of Late Dad's FDNY Badge

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 9:25 AM

Ariana Grande has Pete Davidson's heart and now, something else that is very precious to him.

The 24-year-old SNL star gifted his fiancée his necklace bearing a gold pendant in the shape of a FDNY badge with his late dad's number, 8418. His father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Davidson posted a photo of Grande wearing the jewelry on Friday night. She completed the look with a rainbow choker from Adina's Jewels. 

Not all fans were impressed.

"No girl should ever wear your dad's chain," one person commented. "So disrespectful."

"For ur information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé," Davidson replied. "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

Grande, 25, also commented on Davidson's photo, writing, "I love u more than anything."

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Pete's ex-girlfriend Cazzie David appears to be wearing the same pendant in an Instagram photo posted in December.

Pete has for years had his dad's badge number tattooed on his left arm. A couple of weeks ago, fans noticed that Grande bears the same number inked on her foot.

She also recently debuted a sixth tattoo inspired by Davidson—his first name inked on her finger, just above her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. Davidson also has tattoos that pay tribute to Grande. He debuted them in June, days after making their relationship Instagram official and more than a week before it was revealed the two are engaged. He also recently covered up a tattoo that was dedicated to his ex.

Grande is currently helping nurse Davidson back to health after he reached another milestone common to people in their '20s; getting his wisdom teeth out.

