EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Steamy Kiss in Their Most PDA-Filled Photo Yet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 8:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Newly engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in full honeymoon mode, even before the wedding.

The 24-year-old singer posted on his Instagram page on Friday night a photo of him and the 21-year-old model sharing a steamy kiss in a pool or hot tub, marking their most PDA-filled photo yet since they rekindled their romance more than a month ago. Justin wore white swimming trunks and Hailey wore a blue and white bikini.

It is unclear when or where the photo was taken and Justin, who proposed to Hailey almost a week ago during a trip to the Bahamas, did not caption the photo.

"Damnnnn... but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now," his manager Scooter Braun commented.

"Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub," commented John Mayer. "That's gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business."

Paris Hilton commented, "Love you two together."

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

On Saturday, Hailey shared her own PDA pic with Justin on her Instagram Story.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, PDA

Instagram

Before posting a pic of their hot tub makeout session, Justin dined with Hailey and David Grutman at his Komodo restaurant in Miami. Jaden Smith, who is in town for a DJ gig at Grutman's nightclub Liv, came by their table to say hi, E! News has learned.

On Saturday, Justin and Hailey were spotted chatting in a cabana at the Hyde Pool at the SLS South Beach Hotel, then walking together, holding hands, E! News has learned.

Justin and Hailey flew to Miami from New York on Friday on a private jet, sporting new his and hers diamond watches.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Couples , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Already Has the Sweetest Gift for the Royal Baby

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Recalls "Failing Miserably" in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Teresa Giudice

Inside Teresa Giudice's Uphill Battle to Keep Her Family Together

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Here Are the Top Predictions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name

Charmed

It's the Perfect Time for Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, But Do They Deliver?

This Is Us

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Says Kate's Pregnancy Story Isn't Entirely Heartbreaking, But...

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Is ''Proud'' of Herself After Signing Hank Baskett Divorce Papers

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.