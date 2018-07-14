Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her and Justin Verlander's First Child

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 6:53 AM
Baby on board for Kate Upton!
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and husband and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, 35, are expecting their first child.
Upton revealed the news on Saturday, posting on Instagram a photo of herself standing on a balcony of a room at the W South Beach hotel and sporting a baby bump while wearing a red and white pantsuit.
"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she wrote.
Verlander has not commented publicly on the news.
Upton is currently in Miami for Swim Week. Christie Brinkley, who is also there, congratulated Upton in person over her pregnancy and told her she's going to make a wonderful mom, E! News has learned.
Later in the day, Upton and Brinkley mentored models taking part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's open casting call. Upton is also set to attend a fashion show.
Fellow model Irina Shayk, gave birth to her own first child, a daughter, with Bradley Cooper last year, commented on Upton's pregnancy announcement with heart and kissing face emojis.
Upton and Verlander got married got married in Italy last November, days after his team won the 2017 MLB World Series.
Upton may have hinted at her pregnancy back in April, when she posted on Instagram a shadowy photo of herself posing in the desert on a trip to Israel, writing, "You'll find out soon enough."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
