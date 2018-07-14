Saturday Savings: Chantel Jeffries' Bralette Is All-Occasion and on Sale

Chantel Jeffries' Kookai Everyday Bralette is the sexy, summer staple your wardrobe needs.

The star was spotted this week in a gorgeous deep V-neck bralette paired with leather pants and a grey-striped blazer jacket—a knock out look to say the least. The white spaghetti strapped bralette was the perfect color to pair with the dark toned ensemble.

The lingerie-style bralette may seem like a risqué piece you'd only wear for a special night, but it's actually perfect for a workout, dinner date or day party. Wear it like the socialite with a jacket or kimono. Or, for a sultry twist, simply pair the bralette with summer shorts or wide leg trousers.

No matter the occasion this bra-shirt hybrid is perfect for looking your sexiest this summer.