Why Putting Family First Turned Dwayne Johnson Into Hollywood’s Biggest Star

"He's a freak of nature," Johnson's Rampage co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan gushed to Rolling Stone. "It seems like every month he's in a movie and making a killing. In the middle of shooting Rampage, he's off hosting SNL and doing ads for Apple and running for president and whatever else. He works out at 3:30 in the morning so he can get to set on time. I don't know how he does it. And the other thing is, he's a family dude, so not only is he juggling the 9 million things he's got on his plate for work, he's also raising kids and got a happy marriage. Jesus Christ. I kind of f--king hate him."

It's an ethos that Johnson insists on bringing to every role he plays. "No one's going to see me play a borderline psychopath suffering from depression," he told the publication. "I have friends I admire, Oscar winners, who approach our craft with the idea of 'Sometimes it comes out a little darker, and nobody will see it, but it's for me.' Great. But I have other things I can do for me. I'm gonna take care of you, the audience. You pay your hard-earned money – I don't need to bring my dark s--t to you. Maybe a little – but if it's in there, we're gonna overcome it, and we're gonna overcome it together."