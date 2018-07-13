Jessica Alba Gets Real About Finding Enough Time to Balance Work and Family

Jessica Alba has her hands full with three kids and a thriving company, but there's no other way she'd rather have it.

When the entrepreneur sat down with E! News' Carissa Culiner, the mother-of-three described how the new addition to the family has made life better. "I feel like I just didn't have enough time in the day with two and I still feel that way, but I feel like we giggle a lot more," she gushed.

Her baby boy, Hayes, joined the family in December and has been warmly welcomed by his older sisters Haven, 7, and Honor, 10.