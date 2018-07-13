Billy Bush's Wife Sydney Davis Files for Divorce

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 6:17 PM

It's officially over for Billy Bush and Sydney Davis

Davis filed for divorce on Friday, E! News has confirmed.  The latest development in the end of their 20-year marriage comes 10 months after the couple initially separated

According to TMZ, Davis cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She is requesting joint legal and primary physical custody of their two minor children, 13-year-old Lillie Bush and 17-year-old Mary Bush. Billy and Sydney are also parents to 18-year-old Josie Bush

Davis is also seeking spousal support from the veteran TV journalist, the documents state. 

At the time of their separation, Bush's rep told E! News in a statement, "After almost 20 years of marriage they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

Despite calling it quits, Billy and Sydney put on a united front for the sake of their family. Over Mother's Day weekend this year, the former Today co-host expressed the utmost appreciation for his partner of almost two decades. "Where the three greatest girls get their loving foundation," he wrote. "Their awesome and amazing Mom!"

In 2016, Bush departed from the Today show after he became the subject of a scandal involving a lewd conversation with President Donald Trump that leaked to the press. 

E! News has reached out to Bush's rep for comment.  

