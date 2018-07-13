Ariana Grande Nurses Pete Davidson Back to Health After Wisdom Teeth Removal

Ariana Grande to the rescue!

The pop star didn't leave Pete Davidson's side as he recovered from wisdom teeth removal surgery, taking to Instagram with a hilarious selfie on Friday. The Saturday Night Live star was sound asleep (with his mouth wide open), when Ariana put on her best puppy dog eyes and snapped a photo.

"Why did my doctor put this thing around my face like it's the 20s?" the Saturday Night Live star captioned the moment.

Ariana also shared a video of herself kissing Pete, who didn't seem to mind the thick medical bandages wrapped around his head.