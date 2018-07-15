Nikki Bella Struggles to Get Into the Bachelorette Spirit on Total Bellas: ''I'm Too Old for All That''

It's a Bella bachelorette party in Paris!

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella jetted off to Paris with her family and her closest girlfriends in order to celebrate her back-on nuptials to John Cena. However, the engaged Bella twin wasn't necessarily in the bachelorette spirit.

"I used to be into the corny, typical bachelorette stuff. But, I mean, we're older now. I don't want to wear fake penises all over me, I don't want strippers," the WWE star explained. "I just, I want to get lost in Paris how every girl dreams of getting lost in Paris."

In fact, Nikki even warned maid of honor Brie Bella and their friends that she wanted to "keep it classy" in order to "fit in with the locals."