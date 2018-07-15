There's Something About Mary Turns 20: Inside the Debate Over Cameron Diaz's Infamous Hair Gel Scene

It was 1998. Bill Clinton was in the midst of a history-making scandal involving Monica Lewinsky. Jaden Smith had just been born. Shawn Mendes had not yet been born. Google was months away from being formed.

And Cameron Diaz was winning over audiences all over the country in a romantic comedy called There's Something About Mary.

Following the global success of the previous year's My Best Friend's Wedding, the then-26-year-old rising star had landed the role that would cement her fate as a beloved comedic actress: the titular character, Mary Jensen.

The Farrelly brothers film, also starring Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon and Sarah Silverman, ultimately grossed more than 16 times its budget and became the third highest-grossing film in the United States that year.

However, it's because of one now-iconic scene that the raunchy, Golden-Globe nominated project remains a gross-out comedic classic today, exactly 20 years later.