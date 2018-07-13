5 OMG Moments in Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" Video

Ariana Grande has dropped the music video for her new song, "God Is a Woman."

Hours after releasing the latest track off of her upcoming Sweetener album, Grande gave her fans a little treat to kick off the weekend, a new music video! The 25-year-old singer dropped the Dave Meyers-directed vid on Friday, and social media is in a frenzy over the visuals and Madonna's (vocal) appearance.

The music video opens with Grande dancing on the world and from there it takes viewers on a spiritual journey of female empowerment. Let's check out five OMG moments from Grande's "God Is a Woman" music video!