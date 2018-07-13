Young and the Restless Actor Corey Sligh Guilty of Child Molestation

Corey Sligh, Mugshot

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Corey Sligh, who worked as an extra on soap operas such as The Young and the RestlessAll My Children and Days of Our Lives a few years ago, has been found guilty of molesting a young girl in Georgia.

The 31-year-old actor and model also awaits trial on similar case in Florida. He maintains his innocence in both.

On June 28, a jury in Cherokee County, Georgia found Sligh guilty of one felony count of molesting a child younger than 10 and not guilty of another felony count of child molestation. He faces five to 20 years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

Sligh was arrested in his hometown of Canton, Georgia in 2016 and charged with the two counts after the parents of the girl, who was under 10 years old at the time, reported to police that the actor, who she knew, allegedly touched her and forced her to touch him inappropriately several months prior.

"Corey Sligh maintains his innocence," his lawyer told E! News. "The jury found him not guilty on Count 1. The jury compromised to guilty on Count 2 after deliberating for days and requesting to be hung and released from service." 

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Weeks after his arrest, Sligh was arrested and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation stemming from another incident involving another girl under the age of 10, this time in Florida. Police said her mother told authorities that her daughter reported that Sligh touched her inappropriately and forced her to touch him while they were vacationing in Rosemary Beach.

Sligh awaits trial for that case. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

"There is an allegation in Florida by the same person alleging the same conduct," the lawyer said. "The Florida evidence was presented in the Georgia trial to further bolster the State's case. Corey had 30-50 family and friend supporters in court every day during the trial. We, including his wife, stand behind him still. We hope that Corey's exemplary reputation and character prior to this allegation will be considered in sentencing. The conviction will be appealed regardless of sentence."

