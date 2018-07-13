Halsey Gushing About G-Eazy Will Break Your Heart: "I Love Everything About Him"

Halsey's words are crushing our hearts.

Just last week, the Grammy-nominated songstress revealed to her devoted fans that she and her longtime boyfriend and fellow performer G-Eazy had decided to take some time apart. However, the timing of interviews can sometimes be cruel. Case in point: Marie Claire's August issue interview with the songstress, for which she served as the month's cover star.

In between discussing her humble beginnings and fiercely swift rise to fame, the 23-year-old New Jersey native gushed about the rapper, who was still very much her boyfriend at the time of the sit-down—at least that's very much how it sounds.

"He's out of his f--king mind," she candidly told the magazine of her beau. "I love everything about him."