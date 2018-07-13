How Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Moved on Since Their Split—Even if Their Fans Haven’t

Can you believe it's been one year since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have separated?

The fan-favorite former couple, parents of 5-year-old son Jack, announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Pratt filed for divorce the following December, listing July 13, 2017 as the official date of separation from Faris.

"Divorce sucks," Pratt told EW earlier this year. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."