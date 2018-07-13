Donald Trump and Melania Trump Meet Queen Elizabeth II for Tea

Trump is the fourth United States president the queen has received at Windsor Castle since the 1980s. She welcomed former presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and Barack Obamain 1982, 2008 and 2016 respectively.

If Trump's visit is anything like Bush's was, the trio will sit down in the White Drawing Room, where they will enjoy a traditional English spread featuring tea, small sandwiches and cakes.

The president's visit to England has not been a welcome one for some citizens as thousands of protesters have gathered in London to march in objection of the American politician.

The former Apprentice host's meeting with the queen was also a point of contention for Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, who was miffed that Trump was meeting with the queen before he did. As royal enthusiasts well know, the queen's grandson Prince Harrymarried the American actress in May.