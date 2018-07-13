Luann de Lesseps Sued by Her Kids and Ex-Husband

Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband and their two children have filed a lawsuit against her.

E! News has obtained the court documents filed this week by the Real Housewives of New York City star's first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their kids, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps. The trio claim in the court documents that Luann broke a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement.

"This action arises from Defendant's breach of a Stipulation of Settlement and related Judgment of Divorce by her failure to create a trust for the benefit of her children, her conversion of the trust's corpus and her present threat to abscond with money derived from the potential sale of the trust corpus and use it to purchase, for herself alone, a luxury home in upstate New York," the documents state.

Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety

Back in 2013, Luann purchased a house in Sag Harbor, New York for $3.1 million. The documents state that Luann never set up a trust for the children since the purchase of the home.

"Defendant has never, since her purchase of the Premises, created the Trust or conveyed to her children, in Trust, an undivided one-half interest in the Premises," the court papers read.

The documents also state that as recently as this week, Luann "threatened" that she intends to "list for sale, sell or mortgage" the house for more than "fifty percent its present value" and leave the area with the proceeds from the sale and purchase a home in Upstate New York.

Luann's ex and her kids want the court to issue an order requiring her to create the trust and convey to Noel and Victoria "an undivided one-half interest" in the Sag Harbor house, "and render an account as trustee for her children, and petition for judicial settlement of same, on notice to Plaintiffs."

It was just last week that Luann spent time with her first husband and their two kids in Sag Harbor. The reality star posted a photo with Alexandre, sharing that she's six months sober.

"Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety," she captioned the photo.

 

