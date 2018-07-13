The Second Act of Niecy Nash: How Getting On Changed the Claws Star's Path in Hollywood

Working with Nash on Getting On, Scheffer said he and Olsen were "surprised constantly."

"Her biggest strength is her indomitable love of performing, but that can be a weakness. She loves to be the ‘class clown,' as it were. And that's for a lot of reasons. It's not a bad thing, per se. But there is a part of her that feels she always had to ‘do more,' ‘be funnier,' ‘look prettier.' We made a deal. We told her if she trusted us we could earn her an Emmy nomination...And then we constantly reminded her in each scene, in each moment, that she was ‘enough.' That she didn't have to do more. She fought like hell. But we'd rush in and say ‘less.' It's really hard to do ‘less' if you've always been taught ‘punch it up,'" Scheffer said. "I think Niecy watched the pilot very carefully and she liked what she saw. She evaluated herself and said, ‘I trust these guys will get me that nomination.' Her strength is the vulnerability she allows if she trusts her collaborators."