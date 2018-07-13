What's The Sinner Without Jessica Biel? Let Carrie Coon Give You the Season 2 Scoop

What will The Sinner be without new Emmy nominee Jessica Biel? Let Carrie Coon fill you in.

The USA Network anthology series, which is produced by Biel and garnered the actress-producer her first Emmy nomination, returns for a second season on August 1 with a brand-new case. Coon, who viewers know from The Leftovers and Fargo, plays Vera Walker opposite Bill Pullman's Detective Harry Ambrose.

"Vera Walker is a mysterious woman. She's running a community in this town, a community that has clashed a little bit with the town that it's chosen to reside in and of course things take a rather nasty turn," Coon explains in the video below.