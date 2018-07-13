Ewan McGregor's Daughter Calls His Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead "Trash"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 7:54 AM

Shade alert!

Last October, it was revealed that Ewan McGregor had split from his wife Eve Mavrakis several months prior after 22 years of marriage and was romantically involved with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Photos of the two kissing in a London restaurant went viral.

Earlier this week, model Clara McGregor, the eldest of Ewan and Eve's four daughters, insulted Mary in a Instagram comment left under a photo of the actress at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, shared on a fan account.

"Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???" wrote Clara, 22, quoting the account's profile description. "Oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash :) x."

A user told Clara, "Say it to her face not in social media. It took TWO to undo this marriage. If a man OR woman is happy w/ their marriage no outside interference can destroy that!"

"Yup it took two!!" Clara replied. "Mary & my father :)."

Photos

Celebrity Breakups That Made People Believe Love Is Dead

Ewan McGregor, Clara McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clara McGregor, Instagram

Instagram

Ewan, 47, filed for divorce from Eve, 52, in January. In a Sun interview, she called the divorce "disappointing and upsetting," adding, "but my main concern is our four children are OK."

Ewan and Mary, 33, who were last photographed together at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in April, have not commented publicly about their relationship.

