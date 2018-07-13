Blake Lively Is the BFF You Never Wanted in New A Simple Favor Trailer

It looks like Blake Lively's latest character is the BFF of your nightmares.

As we've been trying to put together the pieces of the actress's upcoming, ultra stylish September thriller, Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, a newly released trailer just tossed a wrench into our developing theories on what exactly this story involves.

In the new visual, we learn her character Emily Nelson and co-star Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Ward meet thanks to their sons, who request a play date. Emily quirkly obliges with a quip.

"Does your kid drink? Maybe? It's never too late to start teaching them," she says in what sounds like a joke, but perhaps we can't be too sure.

A session of gab between girls commences as the ladies sip on martinis and Emily asks Stephanie to trade confessions, but according to the rest of the trailer, this isn't a simple game of Never Have I Ever.

Instead, after issuing "a simple favor" to Stephanie to come over, Emily goes missing. Cue the cop cars, pulsing mysterious music and overall air of intriguing unrest.