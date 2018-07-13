Downton Abbey Movie Is Officially Happening With Original Cast Returning for More Crawley Family Drama

It's time to return to Downton Abbey. The long-hyped movie is actually happening! The entire cast is expected to return for the film. Production is scheduled to begin during the summer of 2018. A release date has yet to be announced.

You know what this means? More Dowager Countess burns!

Series creator Julian Fellowes is writing the script and will serve as executive producer alongside Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Nigel Marchant. Brian Percival, the director of the show's original pilot, is on board to direct the movie.

"When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production," Neame said in a statement. "Julian's script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival's hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen."