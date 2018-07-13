Nobody Is More Excited for Sandra Oh's Emmy Nomination Than Ellen Pompeo

To say Ellen Pompeo is happy for Sandra Oh may be an understatement. The Grey's Anatomy star took to Twitter to celebrate Oh's historic Emmy nomination (a day late, but it was sure worth the wait).

Oh, who was nominated for five Emmys for her work on Grey's Anatomy, picked up an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for her performance in BBC America's Killing Eve. Oh is the first Asian American to ever be nominated in that category.

"I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed ALOT!!! Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can't wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I'm sure," Pomepo tweeted, punctuating the message with an emoji making a kissing face.