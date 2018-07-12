In Honor of David Harbour's Emmy Nom, Here Is the Stranger Things Season 3 Scoop You Need

Listen, if you're a really big fan of David Harbour on or off Stranger Things, you're very much in the right place, because we're here to tell you a story that involves David Harbour and a very small puppy.

The actor was nominated for an Emmy this morning for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Chief Hopper in season two of the Netflix drama, and he learned the news while doing a very adorable and rather un-glamorous activity.

"I was trying to get my puppy to poop out on the lawn," he told us on the phone a few hours after the announcement. "I was trying to get my puppy to poop and my girlfriend was watching it, but I don't like to watch those things. I get so stressed out."

While he says he feels proud and "awesome" about being nominated, there's also a level of anxiety that comes with it.

"I mean it's super nice but also like the colors of the rainbow are so diverse in terms of the performances that I see on TV and there's people who never get nominated that can do things that I can't do," he says. "So, to me it's like choosing colors of the rainbow. It's like how do you say that purple is better than yellow. So in that way it just kinda stresses me out because it feels somewhat arbitrary."