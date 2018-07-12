Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Upcoming Wedding

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Let the wedding planning begin!

Less than a week after Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas, fans are hoping to receive any and all details about the couple's journey to the altar.

While the pair is spending most of their time celebrating their new relationship status, E! News has learned that talk of the big day has already begun.

"Justin and Hailey have already been discussing their wedding plans and want to have a short engagement. They want to be married next year and it will be very small," a source shared with E! News. "They are having both of their families be very involved in the process and do not want to make a huge deal out of the celebration. It will not be an over-the-top wedding."

Soon after their engagement made news, many family members expressed their well wishes and congratulations to the couple. In fact, Justin asked Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin for permission before he got down on one knee to propose.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, EXCLUSIVE

AM / SplashNews.com

Another important aspect to this future ceremony is their faith. Our source says their church organization will be heavily involved and they only want guests to be their very close friends and family.

In other words, Beliebers will just have to wait and see what the groom shares when he's ready.

As for what Hailey could wear for her big day, it's a predicament the model has already thought about. In fact, she may be further along in the process than some fans know.

 "Hailey has already expressed her ideas and vision for the wedding gown along with other outfits for the wedding festivities with her stylist and team," our source shared. "They are starting to get the process rolling."

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Instagram

As for Justin's look, let's just say Hailey has a small request for her future husband. Earlier this week, a social media user said the "Baby" singer should "grow the mustache back for the wedding."

Hailey would write back, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic." LOL!

Ultimately, there's a whole lot of love between this pair. Whether enjoying vacations together or gushing about each other on social media, the chemistry is undeniable.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Justin wrote on Instagram when first confirming his engagement. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Hailey added, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Couples , Weddings , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
David Harbour, Stranger Things

In Honor of David Harbour's Emmy Nom, Here Is the Stranger Things Season 3 Scoop You Need

Shannon Beador, David Beador, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Shannon Beador Talks Moving on and Dating After David Beador Breakup

ESC: Kathryn Newton

Let These Celeb-Inspired Looks Solve Any Wedding Outfit Indecision

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Cast on Emmy Nominations, Celebrating and the Central Theme of Season 2

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

What's Next for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra? Inside Their "Very Serious" Relationship

Couples, Chances of Getting Engaged

The Rule of 3s: Which Celebrity Couple Is Getting Engaged Next?

Will Smith, Music Video

Will Smith Just Won the ''In My Feelings'' Challenge—And Even Drake Agrees

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.