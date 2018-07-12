Shannon Beador Talks Moving on and Dating After David Beador Breakup

Shannon Beador says she and David Beador have not spoken much since their split and that she has not met his new girlfriend, adding that she herself has started to date too.
Last October, the Real Housewives of Orange County star announced she and her husband, with whom she shares three daughters, are separating after 17 years of marriage. She filed for divorce two months later.
When asked in an interview on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday if she and David are speaking a lot these days, Shannon said no.
David went public with a new girlfriend several months ago.
"I haven't met her. And, you know, it doesn't matter, I'm fine with it, I'm fine with it," she said. "He can make his own decisions and we're gonna go our separate ways."
"I'm be honest with you, I stayed home for the first six months [post-breakup]," she continued. "I wanted to kind of reflect and go through the pain and it wasn't fun. It was lonely. But I wanted to emerge saying, 'I can stand on my own two feet, whether I find a partner in the future or not. And so, I do feel really comfortable with that. That being said, I haven't dated much. I've been on a couple of dates. It's nice."
Her and David's daughters, she said, "know that it's inevitable."
"My oldest, she doesn't really want to know about it but the twins are OK with it," she said.
Shannon and David's breakup was marred by some drama. In March, Shannon appeared on the Sirius XM satellite radio show Jeff Lewis Live!, where hosts Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos read what they said were text messages that David had allegedly sent her after their split, which Jeff said she had "accidentally" forwarded to him.
The aftermath of Shannon and David's split is shown on the upcoming season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In one scene, she struggles, physically and emotionally, to remove her wedding ring.
"I had it on for almost 20 years," she said on Daily Pop. "It was almost like a symbol of, 'I'm a mom, I have a family' and to take that off- it wasn't about that I wasn't letting go of my marriage, because I had done that. But it was just kind of a symbol for who I was."
Shannon feels that her and David's breakup was the "best decision" for both of them.
"I mean, I am a much happier person now," she said on Daily Pop. "I mean, honestly. I'm smiling every day, I wake up in a good mood. What you see this season, it didn't start out that way. I had a lot of low moments in the last year. You see the ups and the downs but today I am in a really good place."
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Monday, July 16 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
