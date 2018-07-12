Justin Bieber's Jeweler Reveals How His "Beautiful" Engagement Ring for Hailey Baldwin Came to Be

Before it was time for Justin Bieberto pop the question to Hailey Baldwin, he needed a diamond to put on her finger. His manager Scooter Braun knew just the jeweler to call.

Braun suggested Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers and Bieber's journey to an engagement ring for his future bride began.

Having personally met and spent time with the pop star years ago, Solow was ready to deliver a diamond perfectly fit for his famous new client.

"I was very genuinely excited for him and I had heard that he was with somebody very, very special and that they had bonded over personal things and I was just very, very happy like I would be for any young man who's on that next stop of his life, but for Justin, of course, it's that much more special and that much more visible for everybody," Solow explained to E! News exclusively.

As Solow recalled for E! News, the star had some ideas for how he wanted the engagement ring to look.

"Justin had a big hand in it," the jeweler said. "He had certain design elements that he wanted and he had certain expectations and I think we delivered."