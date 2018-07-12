Emmy Nominee Jonathan Van Ness Can't Remember the Last Time He Cried This Hard

Jonathan Van Ness is having an extremely good year, and in particular, an extremely good day.

When the Emmy nominations were announced this morning, Van Ness was surrounded by his Queer Eye costars to discover that not only was the critically acclaimed Netflix series nominated for an Emmy (or several), but so was his hilarious Game of Thrones recap show, Gay of Thrones.

After also scoring a nomination in 2016, Gay of Thrones wasn't eligible in 2017 due to the fact that Game of Thrones aired later in the year. Other than depriving him of another year at the Emmys, Game of Thrones' airing schedule also created a pretty interesting schedule for Jonathan.

"Last year, I shot Gay of Thrones and Queer Eye at the same time," he tells E! News. "I don't think a lot of people realize that. I was shooting Queer Eye like Monday through Friday, and then you know, maintaining my hair clientele and then like flying to LA, doing hair on Saturdays, and then filming Gay of Thrones on Sunday, and then I fly back to Atlanta, and I really had to keep that under wraps because you know Netflix hadn't announced yet. And it was really difficult, but it was also such an honor."