Brie Bella Plans an Epic Surprise To Cure Sister Nikki Bella's Bachelorette Blues on Total Bellas

Can Brie Bella cure Nikki Bella's bachelorette blues?

On Sunday's all-new episode of Total Bellas, the engaged Bella twin finds herself struggling to enjoy her bachelorette getaway in Paris. For starters, Nikki is immediately put into a bad mood when she learns there isn't sake available while out at a fancy restaurant.

"Are you so mad right now?" one of Nikki's pals inquires.

"No, I mean, I'm just champagned out," the WWE star admits.

In an attempt to raise Nikki's spirits, her girlfriends suggest she order a "cocktail" or a "dirty martini" instead. While Nikki's friends are convinced that something is wrong, John Cena's fiancée assures them she's just "tired."