Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess Heard About His Emmy Nomination While Going Through Airport Security

Tituss Burgess got the call about his fourth Emmy nomination for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in a place nobody probably wants to receive any kind of news, good or bad: The airport security line.

"I was totally in line going through security and I had to put my phone away and I heard it ringing and I turned it to vibrate and it went through the conveyor belt I didn't find out until I got through," Burgess said via a phone interview at the airport. "And of course I was chosen for a random search, so, [Laughs.] just my luck, the news was delayed and of course you know, finding out at security is not exactly the place you wanna scream and shout, whether its joy or anger, so I waited until I had a private moment and then I squealed."