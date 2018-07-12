2018 Emmy Nominations by the Numbers: Plus, Which Star Is on EGOT Watch Now?

Let the road to the 2018 Emmys officially begin!

Thursday morning, Hollywood awoke to the sweet sound of nominations being read for this year's annual award show. The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold and The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley had the honor of announcing this year's nominee pool and they did not disappoint as they listed off the year's contenders one by one.

There was also an added bonus for Wiley—she landed her second Emmy nomination for Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her Hulu series. However, that wasn't the only highlight. Among the dozens of nominations this year, there were plenty of standout nods, including more than two dozen stars who earned their first Emmy recognition as performers. Sandra Oh became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series when she was honored for her work on BBC America's Killing Eve.

Meanwhile, Anthony Bourdain, who tragically passed away in early June, was posthumously nominated for his work on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

One show set its own new record while some actors and actresses were honored in multiple categories this year. As for one musician in particular, he's incredibly close to becoming a rare and highly respected EGOT winner.

Without further ado, let's break down the numbers of this year's Emmy nominations.