Laurie Metcalf Is the Only Roseanne Cast Member to Earn a 2018 Emmy Nod

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 10:27 AM

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

ABC

The now-defunct Roseanne reboot has received one 2018 Emmy nomination, for one actress: No, not that one. Laurie Metcalf.

The 63-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Roseanne Connor's sister Jackie, was nominated on Thursday for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on the recent first and last season of the rebooted series, a month and a half after ABC canceled plans to produce season two and cut off ties with main star Roseanne Barrafter she posted an offensive tweet deemed to be racist.

This marks the 11th Emmy nomination for Metcalf, who had previously won three for her role on the original Roseanne sitcom in the '90s. She is competing against Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Leslie JonesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex BorsteinGLOW's Betty GilpinWill & Grace's Megan Mullally and Atlanta's Zazie Beetz.

2018 Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: The Good, the Bad, the Huh?

Earlier this year, Metcalf received two other prestigious honors; her first Oscar nomination, for her role in Lady Bird, and her second Tony Award, which she won for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performances in a revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.

Metcalf will soon reprise her Roseanne role in a new spinoff titled The Connors, which will not involve Barr

