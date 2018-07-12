2018 Emmys: Sterling K. Brown, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars React to Their Nominations

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 9:46 AM

And the nominees are...

Earlier this morning, actors Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley jointly announced the nominees for the 2018 Emmys.

As you liked could have guessed, Game of Thrones, This Is Us, The Crown and more received multiple nominations for their impressive seasons. And while there were a few snubs and surprises, those waking up to the news that they are officially Emmy nominees couldn't help but express their excitement.

For Sterling K. Brown, he discovered the news on-set while filming. "THANK YOU @TelevisionAcad," the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee shared with a personal video message on Twitter. "#Emmys #ThisIsUs." 

So how are other actors, actresses, directors and nominees celebrating today? We're glad you asked! Take a look at our gallery below that features our favorite reactions. 

Emmys 2018: Stars React to Their Nominations

The 70th Emmy Awards, broadcasting from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, air Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

