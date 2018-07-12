West Wing Stars Reunite with Aaron Sorkin: "Talking Reboot"

It's another West Wing reunion!

Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on the NBC series, posted on Wednesday night a photo on social media of him having dinner with friends, including fellow former co-stars Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman) and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) and show creator Aaron Sorkin.

"Talking reboot," Malina wrote.

Was he being series? The actor, who's spent the last few years as a cast member on Scandal, is known for his sense of humor. But while no plans to reboot the show have been announced, Sorkin appears to have a standing offer at NBC to create one.

Britford, recently seen on The Handmaid's Tale, is also known for his sense of humor. During the recent West Wing reunion dinner, the actor wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "I'm horny."

"Come by," comedian and Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani replied.

"I'm having dinner with @JoshMalina," Whitford tweeted in response. "He took my phone and tweeted that last tweet. It was not me. I swear to God. Forgive him. @kumailn."

"Oh ahaha. Yeah I was joking anyway!" Nanjiani said. "Totally cool! *walks into bathroom. Turns on cold shower. Gets in still wearing his tuxedo*"