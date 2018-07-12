Meghan Markle Admits She Misses Suits

Meghan Markle misses her old law firm.

Since becoming engaged to Prince Harry, the former Hollywood actress bid farewell to her longtime lead role on Suits with the season seven finale, which coincidentally aired just weeks before her royal wedding.

While the star has since assumed several new off-screen roles since walking down the aisle at St. George's Chapel—wife, royal and Duchess of Sussex—the 36-year-old Los Angeles native has not forgotten her beloved Hollywood character and the show that made her a star.

She confirmed this while chatting with a woman from Dublin after a visit to the Irish Emigration Museum on the final day of her first royal visit to Ireland with Prince Harry on Wednesday.

"I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I'," Fiona Moore recalled to reporters. "She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing."