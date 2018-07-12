Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Heidi Montag isn't afraid to call on her former co-stars for help.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cavallari said The Hills star texts her for advice on motherhood. 

"Heidi has texted me with any and every question about being a mom," the Very Cavallari star told Andy Cohen. "I talk to her all the time. She's doing great."

However, it doesn't look like she's swapping tips with her other former co-star Lauren Conrad.

"There's no animosity," she said, "but we've never stayed in touch."

With three kids, Cavallari knows a thing or two about motherhood. The reality star is raising two boys—Jaxon and Camden—and one girl, Saylor, with her husband, Jay Cutler.

Read

Husband of the Year? Jay Cutler Moves Wife Kristin Cavallari Out of Her Home Office on Very Cavallari!

Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner, in October. Conrad and her husband, William Tell, are also proud parents to a 1-year-old son named Liam.

Of course, these aren't the only ones from The Hills to start a family. Audrina Patridge gave birth to a baby girl in June 2016.

To see Cavallari talk about her former co-stars, including with whom she stays in touch, check out the video.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristin Cavallari , Andy Cohen , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.