Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Heidi Montag isn't afraid to call on her former co-stars for help.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cavallari said The Hills star texts her for advice on motherhood.

"Heidi has texted me with any and every question about being a mom," the Very Cavallari star told Andy Cohen. "I talk to her all the time. She's doing great."

However, it doesn't look like she's swapping tips with her other former co-star Lauren Conrad.

"There's no animosity," she said, "but we've never stayed in touch."

With three kids, Cavallari knows a thing or two about motherhood. The reality star is raising two boys—Jaxon and Camden—and one girl, Saylor, with her husband, Jay Cutler.