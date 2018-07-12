Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There are few sights sweeter than a mother and her daughter. 

Exhibit A: Kylie Jennerand her baby girl Stormi Webster. The makeup mogul stole away some time with her little one on Wednesday for snuggling and smooches. As she chronicled on Snapchat, the doting mama planted some kisses on her 5-month-old daughter, ones the reality star regards as "the best kisses."

Since Jenner said last month that she was not going to share photos of her daughters face, any social media sighting of Stormi is a welcome one for Jenner's devoted fans. 

Plus, if followers looked closely at the clip, they could spot some jewelry on the little one's ears, confirming that she got her ears pierced. 

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

It looks like their snuggle session was a calm reprieve from Jenner's milestone day. Forbes' revealed its "Richest Self-Made Women" issue on Wednesday, for which Jenner was chosen as the cover star

 The 20-year-old businesswoman was reported to have built a $900 million fortune in less than three years through her Kylie Cosmetics company and other endeavors. 

"Wow. i can't believe I'm posting my very own @forbes cover," the star wrote on social media. "Thank you for this article and the recognition. I'm so blessed to do what i love everyday. i couldn't have dreamt this up!"

As for little Stormi, Jenner told the magazine she would maybe pass the business on to her daughter—"if she's into it."

 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashians , Celeb Kids , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick's Art Shaming Prank Continues

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

LOL! Watch Kim Kardashian Accidentally Injure Kris Jenner During a Game of Softball

Kris Jenner Is at Bat--What Could Go Wrong?

Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Top on Date Night With Luka Sabbat

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Kris Jenner Collaborates With Red Eye to Help Renovate the Watts Community Center on KUWTK

Kris Jenner Meets Non-Profit Executive Director Justin Mayo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.