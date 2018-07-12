Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Baby True Thompson got her groove on with a little help from dad. 

Thanks to an adorable new video shared by new mama Khloe Kardashian on social media, fans got to see her 2-month-old daughter on the move in the arms of her famous dad, Tristan Thompson. The father-daughter duo got to slow dancing as Khloe videotaped nearby. 

The moment was the epitome of sweetness as Thompson kissed his little one and held her pint-sized arm.

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

The couple have definitely been keeping busy since landing in Los Angeles last month. Just recently on Monday night, the pair stepped out for a double dinner date at Nobu with fellow celebrity duo LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson. Love was in the air on the way back home as the couple shared a kiss in the car. 

Meanwhile, it seems like the basketball pro has been bit by a dancing bug because he has been rocking to the music this week, first jamming along in the car with Kardashian and now with his adorable daughter. 

As they've forged ahead in their family life together following Thompson's cheating scandal, the reality star recently also had to return to work last week for the first time since giving birth. While the mogul revealed she was anxious about having to leave her daughter to resume work on her denim line, Khloe had the support of Thompson, who she called a "great daddy."

"He has done all the feedings while I am gone, so shout-out to all the good dads out there," she told fans on social media. 

From the looks of this new clip, their father-daughter bond is booming. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Babies , Celeb Kids , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick's Art Shaming Prank Continues

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

LOL! Watch Kim Kardashian Accidentally Injure Kris Jenner During a Game of Softball

Kris Jenner Is at Bat--What Could Go Wrong?

Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Top on Date Night With Luka Sabbat

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Kris Jenner Collaborates With Red Eye to Help Renovate the Watts Community Center on KUWTK

Kris Jenner Meets Non-Profit Executive Director Justin Mayo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.