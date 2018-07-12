Joanna Gaines Shares New Footage of Baby Boy Crew

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 6:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Just a few weeks after giving birth to her fifth child Crew, Joanna Gaines shared some new footage of her beautiful baby boy. 

The Fixer Upper star shared an Instagram video of her strolling through the garden with her son on Wednesday. The footage shows the newborn sleeping soundly in his mother's arm. The home design guru also posted a close-up of her precious child's face.

In addition to Crew, Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines are the proud parents to Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 8. The mother of five also shared pictures of her girls enjoying the garden on Instagram.

Read

Joanna Gaines Shares the Special Tradition Chip Gaines Continued With Baby No. 5

Joanna Gaines

Instagram

Even though there's a bit of an age gap between Crew and his older siblings, Joanna is happy to have her children help look after the little one.

"There's going to be quite the [age] gap," Joanna told Today before the birth. "I'm going to have a lot of little helpers. I'm so excited."

Joanna Gaines

Instagram

It looks like the kiddos are already tending to the new family member. Last week, Joanna shared a photo of her daughters holding their baby brother.

The HGTV stars welcomed their son in June. Ever since then, they've continued to give fans sneak peeks into their life as a family of seven. For instance, Joanna gave fans a glimpse into the baby's nursery on Instagram and recently shared the sweet tradition Chip has upheld after the birth of each child.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joanna Gaines , Chip Gaines , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and 4 of Her Cousins Have a Cupcake Party

Drake, The Shop, HBO

Drake Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Son Has "Crazy Blue Eyes"

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

The Most Eye-Opening Conversations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Inside Princess Eugenie and Josh Brooksbank's Wedding Evening Reception After Party

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.