See Emily Ratajkowski's Massive Engagement Ring for the First Time

Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 7:59 PM

A diamond is a girl's best friend and Emily Ratajkowski has the rock to prove it.

The actress shared a photo of her new sparkler to Instagram, four months after her impromptu wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

While her producer hubby has his two rings that say "EM" and "RATA" since their courthouse nuptials, Em has kept it simple with her gold engagement band until now.

The newlyweds celebrated their marriage with a honeymoon in the desert of Utah, where they shared several photos of themselves and their gold rings.

And while their busy schedules have often kept the couple distant from one another, a source previously told E! News that, "Emily looked so in love with her husband," when they made their first official red carpet debut together.

Much like the unveiling of her wedding rings, the two surprised the world when news broke that the model and producer had married in February, just weeks after the "Blurred Lines" dancer had broken off her relationship of three years to boyfriend Jeff Magid.

And despite being happily in love, Emily shot down any pregnancy rumors when she spoke to E! News' Erin Lim at Coachella. "I literally climbed a grapefruit tree and was bearing fruit but no announcements," the I Feel Pretty star clarified.

