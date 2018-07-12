That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

FOX
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 3:00 AM
FOX
Back in the early 2000s (or the late '70s), the cast of That '70s Show was just hanging out, down the street, doin' the same old thing they did last week.
Now, more than 12 years since the show ended after eight seasons, most of the main cast is still doing pretty well for themselves and somehow, we've reached the point where Eric Forman himself (Topher Grace) is turning 40 on July 12.
In honor of his 40th birthday, we're paying the Formans and their many frequent houseguests a little visit to find out how everybody's doing these days. You'll be pleased to find out that quite a of them are...all alright.
The cast has faced a tragedy or two over the years as well as a fairly big legal scandal, but there's also a lot to celebrate, like the real life marriage of one of the show's most entertaining couples and many other marriages and babies, as well as successful shows and movies.
Head over to our gallery to find out where all your favorite Wisconsinites are now!
That '70s Show aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006.
The Second Coming of ER: Why the Medical Drama's Arrival on Hulu Is the Surprise TV Success Story of 2018
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?