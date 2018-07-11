Candice Swanepoel Says She's ''Proud'' of Her Post-Baby Figure in Clap Back Against Critics

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Candice Swanepoel, Instagram Stories

BACKGRID; Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is hitting back against the body shamers.

The Victoria's Secret model gave birth to her second baby boyAriel, just 12 days ago, and she's already getting slack for hitting the beach in a bikini. Frustrated by the negative comments flooding her feed, Candice took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to address the haters criticizing her post-pregnancy body.

She preached, "This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… Check yourself."

"Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I am not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy, I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there, I think I've earned the right to have a little tummy," the mother-of-two continued.

Photos

Pregnant Stars in Bikinis

Candice Swanepoel, Instagram Stories

BACKGRID; Instagram

And while the 29-year-old model may have graced the runways with her beauty, she reminded her followers, "We are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please."

"I don't have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of women. We create life… What can you do?" concluded the South African native.

Candice finished by saying, "Ladies, we are all in this together, be kind to each other." 

The proud mama, her fiancé Hermann Nicoli and their eldest son Anaςan are enjoying the newest addition to the family. Swanepoel shared an adorable photo of the two brothers bonding, saying, "These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life ... Now they will always have each other."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Candice Swanepoel , Instagram , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines Shares New Footage of Baby Boy Crew

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 308

Brie Bella Spices Up Nikki's "Boring" Bachelorette Party With Pranks in Paris on Total Bellas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.