How The Hills Stars Have Changed Since the Show Ended Eight Years Ago

Can you believe it's been eight years since The Hills aired its series finale?

That's right, the last episode of the hit MTV series aired on July 13, 2010. The Laguna Beach spin-off first premiered in May 2006 and documented the lives of Lauren Conrad and her closest pals as they tried to make it in Los Angeles. After five seasons, Conrad decided to leave the show and her former frenemy Kristin Cavallari stepped in for the rest of the series.

Since it's been eight years since the fan favorite show went off the air, we're doing a deep dive into the lives of The Hills stars. Let's see what LC, Cavallari, Audrina Patdrige, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and more Hills stars have been up since the series finale of the show eight years ago!