Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

"I love wearing sheer tops," she said. "Then I'll put the lingerie underneath it, so you can still see it. That's my thing. Or, I wear a bra as a crop top because it's super edgy and visual and it makes my boobies look amazing."

Described as her "labor of love," her collection not only embodies her love for other women—it's an expression of her Latina identity and Puerto Rican upbringing.

"I'm from the islands, so I'm accustomed to seeing color and being vibrant, so I wanted to speak to that as well," she told us. "Especially against different skin tones, it looks beautiful. It just pops. I wanted to capture a little bit of everything for everybody."

Beyond complementing different skin tones and fitting all shapes, it's also important that her line is affordable. She wants the girls growing up in her hometown to be able to partake in her success. And, with $14 bras and $4 panties, they can.

She shared, "Where I grew up in Puerto Rico, in Hatillo, we have one Walmart, and that's where we would buy our clothes. To be a part of this, it just comes full circle."

If you're still doubting whether you can pull off her looks, the model left us with one piece of advice, "You always have to believe you're beautiful, no matter where you go—just know you're a bad b***h."