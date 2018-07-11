EXCLUSIVE!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Have a Theory About Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Quick Engagement

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 3:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon can relate to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's seemingly quick engagement.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who viewers will see get engaged on the upcoming fifth season of the ABC series, dished about future wedding plans and the current quick engagement trend in Hollywood during an exclusive interview with E! News. After having an on and off relationship for years, Ashley and Jared confirmed that they were officially dating in May. The following month, it was revealed that Jared had proposed to Ashley.

And while it might seem like a quick engagement to some, it doesn't feel quick to them. Since Ashley and Jared have known each other for so long, they told us the engagement comes at "just about the right time."

Read

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged: More Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Resulted in Proposals

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Getty Images/Splash News

Jared went on to say, "Obviously I can't speak upon somebody like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, but they've known each other for a while, so I'm sure when they got together, they probably thought, 'This is right.'"

Ashley continued, "Not to compare ourselves to Justin and Hailey, but they are relatively similar to us. It was like an on and off again thing and they'd been friends for so long, so it's just kind of like, well we know each other inside and out."

As for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson? "That's a different story, that was fast," Jared told us. Ashley then added, "That's a lust situation."

And now that Ashley and Jared are engaged, many fans are wondering when they'll tie the knot. "We're saying no more than a year, year and a couple months," Jared replied when asked about a wedding timeline. "No more than 14 months from now we want to be married."

Take a look at the videos above to see Ashley and Jared dish about everything from marriage to Bieber to babies! And find out which Bachelor Nation couple they think will be the first to tie the knot!

Plus, be sure to check out Ashley's engagement ring in the videos!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Couples , Engagements , Exclusives , Bachelor in Paradise , The Bachelor , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and 4 of Her Cousins Have a Cupcake Party

Drake, The Shop, HBO

Drake Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Son Has "Crazy Blue Eyes"

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

The Most Eye-Opening Conversations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Inside Princess Eugenie and Josh Brooksbank's Wedding Evening Reception After Party

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.