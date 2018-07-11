Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Meghan Markle Effect is real.
Just ask Strathberry, the Edinburgh-based luxury leather goods label and maker of many of the Duchess of Sussex's handbags. Like Aritzia, Mackage and other British-Commonwealth-based brands Meghan has repeatedly supported, Strathberry's stock of inventory dries up the minute Prince Harry's wife steps out in one of its structured styles. Just this week, the royal couple took their first official trip to Ireland together. The duchess wore a very-appropriate green Givenchy dress, complemented by a tan tote—which, of course, is already sold out.
Luckily, we rounded up alternatives to Meghan's beloved bags. Bonus: They all come in under $100! So you can save up some dough for the next time the duchess steps out in a Strathberry pick. Just be sure to scoop it up...fast.
To see all the times Meghan wore Strathberry, keep scrolling.
Business Casual
For Prince Harry and Meghan's first royal trip to Ireland together, she paired a neutral structured tote with a green Givenchy dress and nude pumps. Because of the bag's color and structure, it would be the perfect choice as an everyday work bag.
Mango
SHOP: Flap Tote Bag, $59.99
Convenient Crossbody
On her trip to Edinburgh, the Duchess of Sussex donned a dark-green crossbody bag with gold metallic hardware. This option is for the girl on the go.
Mango
SHOP: Crossbody Bag With Strap Detail, Was $45.90; Now $25.99
Multi-Color Carryall
To complement Meghan's Mackage coat, Joseph midi skirt and Kurt Geiger boots, Meghan carried a burgundy and navy structured tote along the streets of Nottingham.
On Meghan
SHOP: Strathberry Midi Tote, £525
Neiman Marcus
SHOP: Knox Colorblock Tote Bag, Was $150; Now $100
