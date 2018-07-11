Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 3:16 PM

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Meghan Markle Effect is real. 

Just ask Strathberry, the Edinburgh-based luxury leather goods label and maker of many of the Duchess of Sussex's handbags. Like Aritzia, Mackage and other British-Commonwealth-based brands Meghan has repeatedly supported, Strathberry's stock of inventory dries up the minute Prince Harry's wife steps out in one of its structured styles. Just this week, the royal couple took their first official trip to Ireland together. The duchess wore a very-appropriate green Givenchy dress, complemented by a tan tote—which, of course, is already sold out. 

Luckily, we rounded up alternatives to Meghan's beloved bags. Bonus: They all come in under $100! So you can save up some dough for the next time the duchess steps out in a Strathberry pick. Just be sure to scoop it up...fast. 

Photos

Shop Meghan Markle's Closet

To see all the times Meghan wore Strathberry, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Business Casual

For Prince Harry and Meghan's first royal trip to Ireland together, she paired a neutral structured tote with a green Givenchy dress and nude pumps. Because of the bag's color and structure, it would be the perfect choice as an everyday work bag. 

ESC: Tote Bags

On Meghan

SHOP: Strathberry Midi Tote in Tan Bridle, £525

ESC: Tote Bags

Sole Society

SHOP: Ladylike Faux Leather Satchel, $69.95

ESC: Tote Bags

Mango

SHOP: Flap Tote Bag, $59.99

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Convenient Crossbody

On her trip to Edinburgh, the Duchess of Sussex donned a dark-green crossbody bag with gold metallic hardware. This option is for the girl on the go. 

ESC: Tote Bags

On Meghan

SHOP: Strathberry East/West Crossbody Bag, £425

ESC: Tote Bags

Forever 21

SHOP: Faux Croc Structured Crossbody, $22.90

ESC: Tote Bags

Mango

SHOP: Crossbody Bag With Strap Detail, Was $45.90; Now $25.99

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royals Gift Guide

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Multi-Color Carryall

To complement Meghan's Mackage coat, Joseph midi skirt and Kurt Geiger boots, Meghan carried a burgundy and navy structured tote along the streets of Nottingham. 

ESC: Tote Bags

On Meghan

SHOP: Strathberry Midi Tote, £525

ESC: Tote Bags

Neiman Marcus

SHOP: Knox Colorblock Tote Bag, Was $150; Now $100

ESC: Tote Bags

Baginc

SHOP: Vanessa Medium Tote In Smooth Leather Black And White, $99

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

