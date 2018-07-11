16 Miami-Inspired Pieces to Make You Feel Like You’re at Swim Week

If you don't know what Miami Swim Week is, allow us to explain.

It's essentially New York Fashion Week but for swimwear. Oh, and it happens to occur smack-dab in the middle of July in the super fun city of Miami. So basically it's hot in two ways: you have bikinis, but also scorching hot temps. Unless you're a model or an industry insider, you probably won't be there witnessing all the runway shows and attending the late-night parties, but, hey, you can pretend.

And why wouldn't you want to? Miami fashion is brighter, bolder and sexier than your average summer style, so go on, get after it girl!

It Girl Bracelet

BUY IT: Miansai Modern Screw Cuff, $200

High-Waisted Shorts

BUY IT: Tortoise Maya High Waisted Shorts, $290

Yellow Bodysuit

BUY IT: LOVERS + FRIENDS NEIL BODYSUIT, $88

Cute Scrunchie

BUY IT: Solid & Striped The Red Breton Scrunchie, $10

Strappy Sandals

BUY IT: alice + olivia Lori Double Strap Sandals, $350

Playful Mini Dress

BUY IT: MAJORELLE ANNALISE MINI DRESS, $188

Chunky Sneakers

BUY IT: Jeffrey Campbell Lo Fi Sneakers, $130

Cool Girl Top

BUY IT: Leal Daccarett Ashanti Top, $695

Festive Earrings

BUY IT: Lele Sadoughi Banded Hoop Earrings, $118

Tropical Crop Top

BUY IT: LPA KNOT TOP WITH TIES, $98

Bold Bag

BUY IT: Simon Miller Bonsai Bag, $590

Tiny Sunnies

BUY IT: CHIMI JOEL IGHE, $149

Wedge Sandals

BUY IT: DOLCE VITA LESLY WEDGE, $120

Bright Shorts

BUY IT: L'AGENCE Ryland Shorts, $198

Sexy Swimsuit

BUY IT: FRANKIES BIKINIS FLASH HIGH LEG ONE PIECE, $175

Trendy Hoops

BUY IT: GORJANA PALM PROFILE HOOPS, $65

So, a one-way ticket to Miami, yes? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

