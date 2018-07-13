18 Items to Make Your Beach Day Instagram-Ready

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 6:00 AM
The beach is like pizza: Everyone loves it.
Especially this time of year when it's so hot outside, you'll do anything to stay cool. For folks that are lucky enough to live near the water, that means hitting the beach.
But half the fun of taking a dip in the ocean is looking good doing it. Yes, you'll need a cute swimsuit, but there's tons of other things to make your setup that much more picture perfect.
Get the items on this list and any pic you take will be Instagram gold.
BUY IT: Private Party Bon Voyage One Piece, $99
BUY IT: Kassatex Montauk Beach Towel, $51
BUY IT: Resort 7 3/4-Foot Wood Beach Umbrella in Medium Blue, $60
BUY IT: Sphynx Portable Razor, $15
BUY IT: Bamboo Food Tent, $6
BUY IT: Fila Drifter Slides, $30
BUY IT: BECCA X CHRISSY TEIGEN GLOW BODY OIL, $42
BUY IT: SUNDRY Sun Days Tote, $96
BUY IT: Oliver Peoples Eyewear Marianela Sunglasses, $460
BUY IT: Funboy Retro Pancake Pool Float, $99
BUY IT: FLORABELLA Lami Hat, $92
BUY IT: Paradised Sun Sees Sweatshirt, $165
BUY IT: CHARLOTTE TILBURY Beach Stick, $45
BUY IT: Ouai Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray, $24
BUY IT: THE BEACH PEOPLE SAVANNAH ROUNDIE TOWEL, $109
BUY IT: TKEES FOUNDATIONS FLIP FLOPS, $51
BUY IT: CATHY'S CONCEPTS Monogram Stripe Bottle Cooler, $58
BUY IT: BOSE® SoundLink® Micro Bluetooth® Speaker, $99
Let's be real: You're never not ready.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
