18 Items to Make Your Beach Day Instagram-Ready

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 6:00 AM

The beach is like pizza: Everyone loves it.

Especially this time of year when it's so hot outside, you'll do anything to stay cool. For folks that are lucky enough to live near the water, that means hitting the beach.

But half the fun of taking a dip in the ocean is looking good doing it. Yes, you'll need a cute swimsuit, but there's tons of other things to make your setup that much more picture perfect.

Get the items on this list and any pic you take will be Instagram gold.

Cute Swimsuit

BUY IT: Private Party Bon Voyage One Piece, $99

Big Beach Towel

BUY IT: Kassatex Montauk Beach Towel, $51

Bright Umbrella

BUY IT: Resort 7 3/4-Foot Wood Beach Umbrella in Medium Blue, $60

Portable Razor

BUY IT: Sphynx Portable Razor, $15 

Cute Food Tent

BUY IT: Bamboo Food Tent, $6

Waterproof Slides

BUY IT: Fila Drifter Slides, $30

Body Glow Oil

BUY IT: BECCA X CHRISSY TEIGEN GLOW BODY OIL, $42

Colorful Tote

BUY IT: SUNDRY Sun Days Tote, $96

Oversized Sunnies

BUY IT: Oliver Peoples Eyewear Marianela Sunglasses, $460

Retro Pool Float

BUY IT: Funboy Retro Pancake Pool Float, $99

Sun Hat

BUY IT: FLORABELLA Lami Hat, $92

Comfy Sweatshirt

BUY IT: Paradised Sun Sees Sweatshirt, $165

Beach-Friendly Makeup

BUY IT: CHARLOTTE TILBURY Beach Stick, $45

Beach Wave Spray

BUY IT: Ouai Sun of a Beach Ombre Spray, $24

Round Beach Towel

BUY IT: THE BEACH PEOPLE SAVANNAH ROUNDIE TOWEL, $109

Chic Flip Flops

BUY IT: TKEES FOUNDATIONS FLIP FLOPS, $51

Monogram Bottle Cooler

BUY IT: CATHY'S CONCEPTS Monogram Stripe Bottle Cooler, $58

Bluetooth Speaker

BUY IT: BOSE® SoundLink® Micro Bluetooth® Speaker, $99

Let's be real: You're never not ready.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

